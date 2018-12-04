NAB concludes arguments in Al-Azizia reference

ISLAMABAD: The NAB prosecutor Monday concluded his final arguments in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference against the Sharif family.

The Accountability Court-II of Islamabad judge Arshad Malik directed defence counsel Kh Haris to start his arguments in the above reference today (Tuesday). Accused former prime minister Nawaz Sharif did not appear before the court and sought a one-day exemption from hearing.

Continuing his arguments, NAB Prosecutor Wasiq Malik informed the court that there were contradictions between two letters sent by Qatari Prince Hammad bin Jassim during the investigation of the case. There was no signature of the Qatri prince on the work sheet presented along with his second letter.

He said according to the letters, 12 million AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham) were never remitted to Qatar for purchasing the Avenfield property. At this, the judge observed that Kh Haris would answer the point on his turn. He questioned whether the letters held any worth if the witness (Qatri prince) had not come to Pakistan to verify them.

Wasiq said the name of Hussain Nawaz, son of Nawaz Sharif, was mentioned in the sale agreement of Al-Azizia Steel Mills. The accused did not provide details regarding the mills’ establishment. The information was deliberately kept under wraps to misguide the investigators, he contended.

To a query by the judge, the prosecutor said the accused were of the view that the profit earned from the 12 million AED investment had been collected from 1980 to 2000. He said accused did not provide any evidence regarding purchase of machinery from Ahli Steel Mills.