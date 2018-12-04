Abid moves ahead in ITF Futures Tennis Tournament

KARACHI: Mohammad Abid moved into the second round of men’s singles of ITF Futures Tennis Tournament at PTF Complex in Islamabad on Monday.

In the first round, Abid overpowered NG Hao Yuan from Singapore 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-2. Top seed Cheong-Eui Kim from South Korea thrashed Dmitry Myagkov from Russia 6-2, 6-0. Michal Wozniak from Poland beat wildcard entrant Yousaf Khalil 6-3, 6-3, seventh seed Alexis Canter from Great Britain defeated Cheong Hwi Kim from South Korea 6-1, 6-2, and sixth seed Lorenzo Bocchi from Italy won against wildcard entrant Heera Ashiq 7-6(5), 7-5.

In the first round of men’s doubles category, second seed Russian pair of Alexander Pavliouchenkov and Vladimir Polyakov defeated the duo of Muzammil Murtaza and Keivon Tabrizi from Switzerland 6-4, 6-4.

Top seed pair of Anton Chekhov from Russia and Kai Wehnelt from Germany won against the wildcard local duo of Abdaal Haider and Barkat Khan 6-2, 6-1. The wildcard pair of Abid and Waqas Malik from Canada overpowered Abid Ali Akbar and Shamael Chaudhry from Great Britain 6-7, 6-4, 10-7.

The pair of Dmitry Myagkov from Russia and Saida’lo Saidkarimov from Uzbekistan thrashed the local duo of Moosa Chaudhry and Malik Abdul Rehman 6-0, 6-0. Third seed pair of Cheong-Eui Kim from South Korea and Rio Noguchi from Japan won against the duo of Ti Chen from Taipei and Hao Yuan NG from Singapore 6-1, 5-7, 11-9. The fourth seed pair of Darko Jandric from Serbia and Shonigmatjon Shoeyziyev from Uzbekistan edged the local duo of Ahmed Choudhary and Shahzad Khan 6-4, 5-7, 11-9.