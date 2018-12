WAPDA retain National Women Karate title

KARACHI: WAPDA were crowned champions of the 12th National Women Karate Championship which concluded at Sahiwal on Sunday.

WAPDA, who defended the title, claimed seven gold medals and one silver to win the championship with 175 points.Army (90 points) ended as the runners-up with two gold, three silver and two bronze medals. Punjab and Balochistan shared the third place with 55 points each, having won two silver and three bronze medals each.

Nargis Hazara of WAPDA, who won bronze in the Asian Games in Indonesia last summer, bagged gold medals in team kata, team kumite and +68kg.-45kg: Laiba Zia (WAPDA, gold), Maham Batool (Punjab, silver), Nazdana (Balochistan, bronze) and Naila Kausar (Army, bronze)

-50kg: Beenish Khan (WAPDA, gold), Gul Naz (Army, silver), Fatima Furqan (Sindh, bronze), Zeeba (Balochistan, bronze)

-55kg: Sana Kausar (Army, gold), Naz Gul (WAPDA, silver), Sumaira (Balochistan, bronze), Sadia Sharif (Sindh, bronze)

-61kg: Razia Talib (Army, gold), Mehrunnisa (Punjab, silver), Sidra Saeed Khan (Sindh, bronze), Surayya (Railways, bronze)

-68kg: Kulsoom (WAPDA, gold), Hina Khan (Army. siver), Syeda Alisha (Sindh, bronze), Nazdana (Railways, bronze)

+68kg: Nargis (WAPDA, gold), Mubeen Fatma (Sindh, silver), Hina Azeem (Army, bronze), Mahnoor Raza (Punjab, bronze)

Individual kata: Shahida (WAPDA, gold), Hadia (Balochistan, silver), Maliha (KP, bronze), Aqsa Jabeen (Sindh, bronze)

Team kata: WAPDA (gold) (Shahida, Naz Gul, Nargis), Balochistan (silver) (Hadia, Shakira, Farishta), Railways (bronze) (Farishta, Fatima), Punjab (bronze) (Manahil, Minha, Lubna)

Team kumite: WAPDA (gold) (Benish, Laiba Zia, Nargis, Kulsoom, Quratul-Ain), Army (silver) (Hina Khan, Razia Talib, Sana Kausar, Anusha, Areej), Punjab (bronze) (Mahrunnisa, Lubna Khursheed, Javeria, Iqra, Fiza), Railways (bronze) (Surriya, Maha Gul, Sabira, Mubarika, Hajra Aftab).