Cleanliness drive in Galiyat reinitiated

ABBOTTABAD: The Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) has initiated another cleanliness campaign in which sanitation staff will clean the area ranging from Bagnoter up to Barrian as per the vision of the prime minister to promote cleanliness in the region.

Galiyat, being a tourism hub, attracts tourists from all over Pakistan and even abroad. Due to gigantic influx of tourists and being an environmentally rich region, cleanliness and preservation of area is of importance. GDA Director General Raza Ali Habib directed the sanitation staff to initiate full-fledged cleanliness drive to clean the areas along roadsides, ravines, and markets.