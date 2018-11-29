LGH lifts ban on transfer of nurses

LAHORE: Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Muhammad Tayyab has issued an NOC to allow transfer of charge nurses. He issued a notification to remove a ban imposed by the last administration of the hospital on transfer of nurses and now any nurse can apply for her transfer to native town or near to home. Prof Muhammad Tayyab said in the past a ban was imposed that no nurse can apply before completion of two years tenure which has now been removed. He said to secure the future of nurses the step was taken now they could work without any mental pressure.