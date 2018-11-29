close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

LGH lifts ban on transfer of nurses

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

LAHORE: Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Muhammad Tayyab has issued an NOC to allow transfer of charge nurses. He issued a notification to remove a ban imposed by the last administration of the hospital on transfer of nurses and now any nurse can apply for her transfer to native town or near to home. Prof Muhammad Tayyab said in the past a ban was imposed that no nurse can apply before completion of two years tenure which has now been removed. He said to secure the future of nurses the step was taken now they could work without any mental pressure.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore