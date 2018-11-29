GCU celebrates world access to higher education day

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) on Wednesday held a seminar to celebrate the World Access to Higher Education Day. The seminar was organised in collaboration with the British Council and Higher Education Commission.

A delegation of eminent British academicians attended the seminar. In his inaugural address, Prof Devendra Kodwani, Executive Dean of Open University, UK stressed the need to increase spending on higher education to achieve the desired economic results. He highlighted the absence of strong industry-academia linkages in the country. He also shared the success stories of Korea, China, Japan and Malaysia who alleviated poverty and achieved high economic growth by investing in higher education. Association of Commonwealth Universities Secretary General Joanna Newman said people around the world must celebrate World Access to Higher Education Day within their families by liberating their daughters and sisters to seek knowledge and education. She showed keen interest in working closely with the leading universities of Pakistan saying that it was largest delegation of British academicians that had ever come to Pakistan. Earlier, the British delegation held a meeting with GCU VC Prof Hassan Amir Shah, Registrar Saboor Ahmad and academic heads and explored opportunities for research and academic collaborations with GCU.

UK team: A delegation of UK in collaboration with British Council and HEC Pakistan visited KEMU here on Wednesday. A member of the delegation, Ms Liz Dempsey, Higher Education Adviser at British Council Manchester, UK), in her views said: “KEMU is a centre of excellence.