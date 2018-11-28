Brighto Paints starts exporting its products to Qatar

Delegation of Unique Trading Company, official dealer of Brighto Paints in Qatar visits Pakistan. Mr Khawaja Ijaz Ahmad Sikka, Chairman; Mr Khawaja Khurram Shahzad Sikka, Managing Director; Mr Khawaja Atif Riaz Sikka, Director Sales; Mr Khawaja Zain Ejaz Sikka, Director Marketing welcomed Mr Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al-Mufatah, Chairman and Mr Imran Rafiq, General Manager. Other staff members of Brighto Paints were also present in the reception.***