close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
November 28, 2018

Brighto Paints starts exporting its products to Qatar

National

P
PR
November 28, 2018
Next Story >>>

Delegation of Unique Trading Company, official dealer of Brighto Paints in Qatar visits Pakistan. Mr Khawaja Ijaz Ahmad Sikka, Chairman; Mr Khawaja Khurram Shahzad Sikka, Managing Director; Mr Khawaja Atif Riaz Sikka, Director Sales; Mr Khawaja Zain Ejaz Sikka, Director Marketing welcomed Mr Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al-Mufatah, Chairman and Mr Imran Rafiq, General Manager. Other staff members of Brighto Paints were also present in the reception.***

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan