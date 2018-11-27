Two-day consultative workshop begins today

PESHAWAR: The Planning and Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is holding a two-day consultative workshop from today in Peshawar.

The objective of the two-day long workshop is to prepare the provincial chapter of the Voluntary National Review (VNR of SDGs 2030).

A press release said Pakistan, being a UN member state, has adopted the new framework of Sustainable Development Goals which comprises of 17 goals and 169 targets.

The federal government has declared SDGs as the national development goals and SDGs Support Units have been established at the federal and provincial levels.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has established this unit with the assistance of UNDP in the Sustainable Development Unit, P&D Department.

Pakistan has volunteered to submit the first Voluntary National Review (VNR) of SDGs by mid-2019 to UN’s High-Level Political Forum (HLPF).

The SDGs Support Unit, P&D Department, has invited key public representatives, line departments, development partners, the private sector, academia and civil society for inclusive consultation on developing the VNR Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter.