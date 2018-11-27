close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

Report says woman was not raped at hospital

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018
Next Story >>>

LAHORE: Medical board of Services Hospital has submitted report to IGP and chief minister over the alleged rape of a patient in the operation theatre. 

The report concluded that the woman was not raped in the theatre. A case was registered at Shadman police station under Section 376 of PPC on the complaint of a patient.

 She had suspected that she was raped by the doctors during operation. The medical board of four senior professors conducted inquiry into the allegation.

Police officials said that the complainant had a doubt which has been cleared in the medical report.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore