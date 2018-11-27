Report says woman was not raped at hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Medical board of Services Hospital has submitted report to IGP and chief minister over the alleged rape of a patient in the operation theatre.
The report concluded that the woman was not raped in the theatre. A case was registered at Shadman police station under Section 376 of PPC on the complaint of a patient.
She had suspected that she was raped by the doctors during operation. The medical board of four senior professors conducted inquiry into the allegation.
Police officials said that the complainant had a doubt which has been cleared in the medical report.
