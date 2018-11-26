Old Ravians Union election

LAHORE: The elections of Old Ravians Union were held here on Sunday at the Government College University, Lahore.

The university’s alumni elected the new executive committee of the union for session 2018-2020. M Ashfaq Mohlan was elected the union’s new president. Rana Shahzad Iqbal Khan, Syeda Saadia Ghaznavi, Syed Tayyab Hussain Rizvi and Farrukh Hayat Pannoun stood victorious on the seats of vice--president, vice -president (ladies), secretary general and treasurer, respectively.

Muhammad Naeem Tahir, Najum Latif, Naveed Ahmed, Usman Saeed and Ahsan Javed Gujjar were elected executive members of the union. There was a tie on the seat of executive member 1970s between Muhammad Wasif Idress Nagi and Prof M Awar ul Haq.

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, senior advocate Hamid Khan, University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Javed Akram, King Edward Medical University VC Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Mayo Hospital CEO Prof Dr Asad Aslam, noted singer Shafqat Amanat Ali, music director Waris Baig and a large number of other senior bureaucrats, politicians and business people cast their votes in the elections.

The election committee comprising former Sessions Judge Abdus Salam Khawar, distinguished national Professor Dr Ikram ul Haq and faculty member Dr Ahmed Raza Khan announced the results after the polling held on the university premises from 9am to 4:30pm.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and ORU Honorary Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt congratulated the newly elected executive committee of the union, and hoped they would actively participate in the progress and development of their alma mater.