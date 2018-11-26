Workshop held on forensic investigations

A one-day workshop on forensic investigation management was organised on Sunday by the Sindh police at the forensic division. The workshop was held on the directives of Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam to develop coordination among individuals and departments involved in forensic investigations.

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh police, DIG Training Sharjeel Kharal and Forensic Division AIG Maqsood Ahmed hosted the workshop which was attended by officials nominated from various police departments, universities and relevant authorities.

The forensic division AIG delivered the welcome speech and briefed the participants about challenges being faced by the division and strategies devised by the police to tackle them. AIG Ahmed also informed the participants about the recent visit of the IG to the forensic division. DIG Kharal discussed the need for conducting such a workshop.