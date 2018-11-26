close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Workshop held on forensic investigations

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

Share

A one-day workshop on forensic investigation management was organised on Sunday by the Sindh police at the forensic division. The workshop was held on the directives of Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam to develop coordination among individuals and departments involved in forensic investigations.

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh police, DIG Training Sharjeel Kharal and Forensic Division AIG Maqsood Ahmed hosted the workshop which was attended by officials nominated from various police departments, universities and relevant authorities.

The forensic division AIG delivered the welcome speech and briefed the participants about challenges being faced by the division and strategies devised by the police to tackle them. AIG Ahmed also informed the participants about the recent visit of the IG to the forensic division. DIG Kharal discussed the need for conducting such a workshop.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi