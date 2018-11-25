Shakib quickest to 3000 runs, 200 wickets double

DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan became the first Bangladesh bowler to take 200 Test wickets. He is also the fastest to complete the double of 3000 runs and 200 wickets, having completed the feat in his 54th Test, one fewer than Ian Botham, the previous quickest to the landmark, had taken.

Shakib, who had come into this match with 196 scalps, removed Kieran Powell in the second innings for his 200th wicket. He had taken three wickets in the first innings.

On the same day and against the same opposition six years ago - November 24, 2012 - Shakib had picked up his 100th Test wicket, becoming the second Bangladesh bowler after Mohammad Rafique to reach the milestone. Rafique had done it in March 2008, in his last Test.

Shakib has 18 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket hauls in his career so far, with his best match figures coming against Zimbabwe in Khulna in 2014, when he had match figures of 10 for 124. He had also made a first-innings 137 in that game. His second 10-for, against Australia last year, came in a game in which he had made a gutsy 84 in the first innings.

His best bowling figures in an innings was the 7 for 36 he had taken against New Zealand in Chittagong in 2008, the day after then coach Jamie Siddons had said Shakib was the bowling leader after Rafique’s retirement.