Orakzai blast victims laid to rest

KALAYA: Atmosphere of gloom prevailed in Orakzai tribal district as about 33 persons, who were killed in a blast in Kalaya a day earlier, were laid to rest at their ancestral graveyards on Saturday. The collective funeral prayer of 10 dead persons was held amid tight security at Kalaya.

Officials of the local administration, elders and a large number of people attended the funeral. Later, the bodies were handed over to relatives for burial.

The atmosphere of gloom prevailed in Orakzai where the Kalaya bazaar remained closed to mourn the deaths.

Around 42 of the 56 injured were discharged from hospitals after receiving the first aid. The remaining 14 wounded persons are still under treatment at hospitals in Kohat and Peshawar.

Also, security sources confirmed that the Kalaya attack was carried out by a suicide bomber.

The sources said that 10 to 12 kilogram explosives were used in the bombing.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman visited Orakzai and inspected the blast site.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen Mazhar Shaheen and Inspector General Frontier Corps Maj-Gen Rahat accompanied the governor.

The governor was briefed about the prevailing security situation in the area.

Shah Farman also visited the bereaved families and offered his condolences. He also inquired after the health of the injured and prayed for their quick recovery.

Talking to local elders, Governor Shah Farman said nobody would be allowed to disturb peace. He said those behind the incident would soon be brought to justice.

The people and the security forces had rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace, he added.

He announced that the family of each dead would be given Rs1 million as compensation while those who suffered minor injuries would receive Rs100,000 and the critically injured would get Rs500,000.

Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Khaliq Iqbal and other officials were also present on the occasion.