Sat Nov 24, 2018
November 24, 2018
Vocational training

Newspost

November 24, 2018

The rise in unemployment is creating many socioeconomic problems. In order to overcome these problems, it is important to control rising unemployment. To do so, it is imperative to train our people in some sort of vocational expertise.

At least 100 vocational centres should be established across the country. These centres should provide training to the youth so that they are able to earn their livelihood in the country.

Khalid Rashid ( Rawalpindi )

