3,500 Indian Sikh yatrees reach City

LAHORE: To celebrate birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanek, 3,500 Sikh yatrees from India have arrived in Lahore by a special train.

The yatrees at Wagah border were welcomed by Tahir Ahsan, chairman, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Tariq Wazir, ETPB secretary, Senator Anwar Lal, Sardar Tara Singh, Sardar Ramesh Singh Aroora, Bishan Singh, DS Imran Gondal and Imran Hashmi. On the instruction of federal government, Tahir Ahsan said, special arrangement had been made to take care of Yatress. The ETPB chairman the government had made foolproof security arrangements for the Sikh yatrees. He said they would be provided with free meals, conveyance and medication. Party leader Sardar Amarjeet Singh said, “We get a lot of respect in Pakistan.

He said the opening of the Kirtarpur Border for Guri Nanak’s 5550th birth anniversary was a gift to the Sikh community by the governments on both sides. Over 10,000 Sikh yatrees will visit Pakistan on the occasion, he added. The main anniversary ceremony will be held on November 23 at Nankana Sahib. Later, the Sikh Yatrees would visit Hasanabdal on Nov 24, Lahore on Nov 26 and then Rohri on Nov 28. They will return to India on Nov 30.