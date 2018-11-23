PFA seals eight hospital canteens

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed eight canteens of different hospitals while carrying out an operation in the province on Thursday.

PFA teams inspected total 846 canteens in the daylong operation. Around 147 canteens were inspected in Lahore, 432 in Rawalpindi, 66 in Multan and 44 canteens in Raheem Yar Khan. PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that strict action was taken against the canteens using adulterated milk in preparing tea, using rusty freezers and their failure to maintain hygiene working environment.

He said heavy fines were imposed on 63 shopkeepers for poor cleanliness arrangements and poor storage. PFA will ensure implementation of the food regulations at any cost, he added.