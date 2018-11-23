close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Advertisement

PFA seals eight hospital canteens

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

Share

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed eight canteens of different hospitals while carrying out an operation in the province on Thursday.

PFA teams inspected total 846 canteens in the daylong operation. Around 147 canteens were inspected in Lahore, 432 in Rawalpindi, 66 in Multan and 44 canteens in Raheem Yar Khan. PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that strict action was taken against the canteens using adulterated milk in preparing tea, using rusty freezers and their failure to maintain hygiene working environment.

He said heavy fines were imposed on 63 shopkeepers for poor cleanliness arrangements and poor storage. PFA will ensure implementation of the food regulations at any cost, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore