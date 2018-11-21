Easy victory for Diamond Club in ICA cricket

ISLAMABAD: Diamond Club crushed Al-Fateh Club by 150 runs in the NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship match here at the Diamond Club Ground on Tuesday.

Besides Ali Sarfraz’s 70-ball 99, Sohail Ahmed (72), Sajawal Riaz (70) and Zohaib Qureshi (40) played well for the winners. It was, however, off-spinner Muhammad Nadeem who claimed a 6-wicket haul to get Al-Fateh all out for 201 in their chase of Diamond’s 350 runs.

In other matches, Punjab beat Junoon by 34 runs in a keen-contested fight at the Shalimar Ground while Rawal Town Club outclassed Millat Club by eight wickets.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Club Ground: Diamond Club 350-6 in 40 overs (Ali Sarfraz 99, Sohail Ahmed 72, Sajawal Riaz 70, Zohaib Qureshi 40; Nasir Khan 2-56). Al-Fatah Club 201 in 38.4 overs (Naeem Khan 80 not out, Adil Khan 41; Muhammad Nadeem 6-48, Arsal Shaikh 2-21, Ali Sarfraz 2-29).

At Shalimar Ground: Punjab Club 206-8 in 35 overs (Syed Muzammil Shah 76, Sardar Ali 40, Tariq Nawaz 21; Abdullah Kiyani 2-16). Junoon Club 172 in 32.5 overs (Umer Hameed 57, M Nouman 16; Ch Moeez Khan 4-33, Moeez Khan 3-37).

Millat beat Rawal Club by 8 wickets: Millat 114 in 28.4 overs (Zeeshan Irshad 35, Faraz Hussain 17; Uzair 3-31, Faraz Mehmood 2-19). Rawal Town Club 115-2 in 11 overs (Nazakat 39, Babar Khaliq 34; Haris Hashmi 1-20).