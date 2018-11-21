Medical cover for Sikh Yatrees

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Punjab Health Department has made arrangements to provide medical cover to Sikh Yatrees expected to visit Pakistan from Nov 21 to Nov 30 to celebrate birthday of Guru Nanak Dev.
Secretary Saqib Zaffer directed all heads of medical teaching institutions and attached hospitals located at holy places of Sikhs to keep all health facilities up to the mark.
