Wed Nov 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
Medical cover for Sikh Yatrees

Lahore

Punjab Health Department has made arrangements to provide medical cover to Sikh Yatrees expected to visit Pakistan from Nov 21 to Nov 30 to celebrate birthday of Guru Nanak Dev.

Secretary Saqib Zaffer directed all heads of medical teaching institutions and attached hospitals located at holy places of Sikhs to keep all health facilities up to the mark.

