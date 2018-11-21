KU receives 12,135 admission forms through online system

The University of Karachi (KU) has received as many as 12,135 forms for entry-test based admissions for 1,767 seats of various bachelors and masters programmes. This was stated by the public relations office of the varsity on Monday.

The admissions would be given on the basis of entry tests which would be conducted by the National Testing Service (NTS) on December 2. Aspiring candidates for various bachelors and masters programmes, the morning and evening programme for doctor of pharmacy, and morning programme for doctor of physical therapy would appear for the test.

Schedule for the written test would be uploaded at the official websites of KU and NTS. The KU would also inform the candidates about the schedule through short message service (SMS) and email.The varsity would also upload the link of admit cards provided by the NTS so that candidates could have them printed before the test.

Meanwhile, the entry test for the department of visual studies would be conducted at the department of political sciences at 10am on November 25. The KU would upload the link for the admit cards on November 22 at varsity’s official website so that candidates could print their admit cards.

KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan expressed satisfaction over the fact that candidates did not face any kind of difficulty this year while submitting their online admission forms. “We are receiving positive feedback about the recently launched online admission system at the campus.”

The VC asserted that it was the topmost priority of the varsity to provide better and standard services to the candidates. “Due to this online admissions system, the candidates did not have to bother to stand in long queues,” he said, adding that the system would be further improved next year with more facilities provided to the candidates.