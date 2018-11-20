close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
NNI
November 20, 2018
CJP calls meeting to discuss UCH land recovery from mafia

NNI
November 20, 2018

LAHORE: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, on Monday called a committee meeting to discuss the issue of dilapidated condition of the United Christian Hospital (UCH) in Lahore.

The CJP resumed hearing of the UCH poor condition at the Supreme Court (SC) Lahore Registry and issued directives to make hospital’s land free from land grabbers as soon as possible. The top judge has also called on the committee meeting today at 04:00pm, to discuss the measures to make supply of health facilities batter.

Mian Saqib Nisar said that Christian community should not feel deprived. Earlier on Saturday, the CJP had taken notice of the poor condition of United Christian Hospital (UCH) in Lahore. During the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had also termed authority to seek chief minister’s prerogative of permission for launching cases against corruption in Punjab as unconstitutional.

While announcing the verdict on the plea of Director General in Punjab’s anti-corruption unit Hussain Asghar, the apex court suspended CM’s authority to approve inquiry into graft cases. The court had also ordered to conclude anti-corruption cases that are under hearing at the Lahore High Court (LHC) in two weeks.

More From Pakistan