Tue Nov 20, 2018
November 20, 2018
Unaffordable

Newspost

November 20, 2018

The high fee of private schools and colleges has taken a toll on parents who are finding it increasingly difficult to cover their children’s education expenses. Since the quality of education at public schools is unsatisfactory, parents are forced to send their children to private schools.

But due to financial constraints, providing good quality education to their children is becoming a distant reality for the majority of parents. The authorities concerned need to take action against the schools who have turned the education sector into a for-profit section.

Fayaz Hussain Abro

Naudero

