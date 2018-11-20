Unlicensed arms seized from shop

HARIPUR: The police claimed to have recovered a huge cache of unlicenced weapons from the shop of a local dealer as the arms were beyond the permissible limit. During the checking of local arms dealers, a police party recovered 50 pistols of 30 bore, 14 shotguns of 12 bore and 5500 cartridges of different bores from the Tayyab Ali Arms Dealer in Haripur city.