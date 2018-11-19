Call for bringing SP Dawar’s murderers to book

To condemn the kidnapping and brutal murder of SP Tahir Dawar, activists of the National Youth Organisation (NYO) on Sunday held a protest demonstration, asking the government to bring the killers to the court of justice.

SP Tahir, chief of the Peshawar police’s rural circle, was kidnapped in Islamabad on October 26, while his body was found in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on November 13. Addressing the protesters outside the Karachi Press Club, NYO Sindh General Secretary Imtiaz Khan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government has failed to protect the country’s citizens.

He said that it is regrettable that Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi is unaware if the abducted SP was alive or had been murdered. The NYO leader questioned the government’s writ and said the SP’s murder is relevant to the entire country. “If the life of a police officer is not secure in the country, how will the life of the common people be secure?” They also paid rich tributes to the slain police officer and expressed their sympathies to the bereaved family in their testing time.