Man hit to death in Shahdara

LAHORE : A 70-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in Shahdara police limits on Saturday.

Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy after failing to identify him. The victim was trying to cross the road near Shahdara Mor when a car hit him from behind. As a result, he received multiple injuries and died on the spot. The accused driver fled the scene. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Further investigation is underway.

bodies found: Two persons were found dead in different areas of the City on Saturday.

Police have removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. A 48-year-old man was found dead in the Data Darbar police area while a 50-year-old man identified as Irshad was found dead in the Batapur police limits. Police said the victims were apparently drug addicts and had died due to excessive use of drugs. However, autopsy would help ascertaining cause of deaths.

Performance: SP Mujahid and Dolphin Force Bilal Zafar has said that the role of the police response unit (PERU) is important in curbing crime. He added patrolling and snap checking have created the sense of security among citizens besides protecting lives and properties of Lahorites. He expressed these views while reviewing performance of the force during the last month. PERU responded to 1,265 true emergency calls and help citizens in distress. The response time of the force was also analyzed. PERU checked 132,303 suspected persons during patrolling and snap checking out of which 242 under observation persons were handed over to local police. Police also rounded up 166 criminals including 33 street criminals.