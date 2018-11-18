Foreign cardiologists to attend cardiocon moot

MULTAN: Top European, American and Canadian cardiologists are visiting Multan to attend the 48th international cardiocon conference scheduled from November 23 to 25 at Multan Nishtar Hospital.

Addressing a press conference, Nishtar Hospital cardiology ward head Prof Dr Haroon AK Babar said the international cardiologists would only not only share their advance research but also demonstrate in workshops as part of the International Cardiology Conference. He said cardiologists were also coming from United Kingdom, Holland, Germany and Italy and United States.

He said the prime objective behind the moot was to introduce western countries’ innovative research in Pakistan to help cardiovascular treatment. He said interactive sessions and state of the art lectures would be available in the moot. The conference would provide guidelines to participants on innovative research on cardiovascular disease. Babar said the moderators would discuss grey zones in cardiology besides presenting research on healthy heart, happy maternity [pregnancy and heart], and new researches on heart failure, heart disease in women. The moot moderators would present their research on Myocardial Infarction in Non-Obstructive Coronary Arteries. The participants would present their best and worst cases in Cath Lab. The discussion on peripheral arterial disease would also part of the conference. The sessions of electrophysiology would part of the conference, he said. He said the experts would present recent advancements in different fields of cardiology including sports cardiology, Valvular Heart Disease and Cotangential Heart Diseases, acute STEMI and CKD. The conference would provide guidelines on continuous medical education and innovations. He said protection of kidney means protection of heart and special lecture would be delivered on this particular topic.