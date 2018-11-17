Australia look to bounce back in one-off T20I

BRISBANE: Having lost the three-match One-day International (ODI) series 2-1 to South Africa, Australia will try to make sure they end the series on a high note when the two sides meet in one-off T20I match on Saturday (today).

Australia, despite their third position in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, have lost three of their last five T20I series and will aim for a momentum shift in the format.The Aaron Finch-led side have not posted a total in excess of 140 in their last four T20I innings.

A lot will depend on their skipper, who holds the No.2 spot in the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen. Finch has a career average of 41.05 and strike rate of 158.51 in T20Is, and has done even better when captain: 717 runs at an average of 42.17 with a strike rate of 160.40.

Apart from Finch, the hosts will expect T20I specialists like Andrew Tye and Chris Lynn to bring their best to the fore. Their potent pace battery, spearheaded by Nathan Coulter-Nile and Billy Stanlake, will also be crucial in the bouncy conditions in Queensland.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after clinching the ODI series. They recently beat Zimbabwe in a T20I series too, and against Australia, they will rely extensively on their skipper Faf du Plessis and all-rounder JP Duminy, who is No.4 on the Men’s T20I Rankings for all-rounders.

With the likes of Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada and Andile Phehlukwayo, the visitors have a decent mix of experience and exuberance in their bowling attack. Duminy and Chris Morris, who returned 2-35 in the tour match against Cricket Australia XI on Wednesday, will provide du Plessis with extra bowling options if picked.

While the Proteas look well-settled in the bowling department, their batting efforts have been up and down recently. They will be keen to iron out that wrinkle against Australia.