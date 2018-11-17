Wrapped in plastic

The Sindh government has finally taken notice of the serious threats that excessive use of plastic pose to the environment. On that basis, the provincial government of Sindh has called for a complete ban on the use of polythene and plastic bags. It is important to mention that the use of plastic bags is not a small issue. The plastic bag takes 450 to 1,000 years to degrade. Also, plastic bags that end up in the oceans and the seas are endangering marine life. Environmental experts believe that “by 2050 there will be more plastic bags than fish in the oceans”.

The governments should take part to establish effective measures to recycle the plastic and to provide for the protection, conservation, rehabilitation and improvement of the environment, for the prevention and control of pollution, and promotion of sustainable development.

Sadam Hussain Channa

Shikarpur