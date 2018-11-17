tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Technical and vocational education has always been sidelined in Pakistan. There are only a few institutes that offer vocational education, but the quality of education offered in these institutions is unsatisfactory. No institution has upgraded its syllabus and students are forced to learn decade-old techniques.
Inexperienced teaching staff has also caused a great deal of inconvenience to students. The authorities concerned need to take a look into the matter. Teachers training programmes must be conducted to ensure that there are no compromises over the quality of education.
Akif Hussain Khan
Karachi
