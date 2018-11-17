close
November 17, 2018
Vocational education

Newspost

Technical and vocational education has always been sidelined in Pakistan. There are only a few institutes that offer vocational education, but the quality of education offered in these institutions is unsatisfactory. No institution has upgraded its syllabus and students are forced to learn decade-old techniques.

Inexperienced teaching staff has also caused a great deal of inconvenience to students. The authorities concerned need to take a look into the matter. Teachers training programmes must be conducted to ensure that there are no compromises over the quality of education.

Akif Hussain Khan

Karachi

Comments

