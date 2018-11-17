close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
Advertisement

Pillion riding ban to last three days

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018

Share

The decision to ban pillion riding for 10 days has been amended by the provincial government and will now remain imposed from 10th to 13th Rabiul Awwal to avoid any untoward incident on Eid Miladun Nabi.

According to a notification, the ban was imposed from 10th to 20th Rabi-ul-Awwal but it has been amended and will remain in effect until 13th Rabiul Awwal. The ban had been imposed on the use of loudspeakers, pillion riding, carrying or processing or playing of provocative audio, video cassettes and material, provocative speeches and inciting sectarian hatred, and assembly of five or more persons except Chup Tazia processions.

The ban shall not be applicable to journalists, police, personnel of law-enforcement agencies and security agencies as well as security guards of registered private security companies during their duty hours and employees of essential services, it added.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi