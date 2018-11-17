Pillion riding ban to last three days

The decision to ban pillion riding for 10 days has been amended by the provincial government and will now remain imposed from 10th to 13th Rabiul Awwal to avoid any untoward incident on Eid Miladun Nabi.

According to a notification, the ban was imposed from 10th to 20th Rabi-ul-Awwal but it has been amended and will remain in effect until 13th Rabiul Awwal. The ban had been imposed on the use of loudspeakers, pillion riding, carrying or processing or playing of provocative audio, video cassettes and material, provocative speeches and inciting sectarian hatred, and assembly of five or more persons except Chup Tazia processions.

The ban shall not be applicable to journalists, police, personnel of law-enforcement agencies and security agencies as well as security guards of registered private security companies during their duty hours and employees of essential services, it added.