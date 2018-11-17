Married woman found dead

A married woman was found dead in her home in mysterious circumstances in North Karachi on Friday, and a man committed suicide in Orangi.

The woman was identified as 24-year-old Sobia. Her body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. The samples collected have been sent for chemical examination to ascertain the cause of her death. However, her in-laws told police Sobia committed suicide by consuming a toxic substance after a fight with her husband who had left the house after the dispute.

Police said they were investigating the case from different angles and were also looking for the woman’s family to record their statements. Separately, 28-year-old Nasir Mushtaq allegedly committed suicide in his house in Toori Bangash Colony, Orangi Town.

His body was taken to ASH and later handed over to his family for burial after medico-legal formalities. According to initial investigation, Mushtaq committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed pistol because of unemployment. According to SHO Adeel Raza, he was mentally unwell and had also divorced his wife a few months ago.