Media houses to get all outstanding dues: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said the federal cabinet had decided to release all the outstanding amounts to the media organisations at the federal level.

He said this while briefing the media on the decisions of the federal cabinet which met under Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) here.

The minister said the federal government had decided to integrate 193 state-owned enterprises which were mostly running in difficulties in the newly established Sarmaia Pakistan Company (SPC) for their rehabilitation.

The prime minister will head the SPC’s board of governors, while three federal ministers will be its member.

Top professionals from various fields will be hired to become part of board of governors.

The cabinet also took up the question of tenure for appointment of bureaucrats and it was decided that it should be linked with their performance and not political connections.

A committee has been formed to look into the affairs of tenures of bureaucrats.

The cabinet committee that will be headed by Prime Minister’s Adviser on Establishment Muhammad Arbab Shehzad will submit its report to the federal cabinet.

Federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Shaikh Rasheed Ahmad and Prime Minister's Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain will be the other members of the committee.

The federal cabinet discussed overall political and economic situation prevailing in the country.

The cabinet also decided that Prime Minister Imran Khan would share with the nation the headway made in the first 100 days by his government on November 29 and brief them about the achievements of government in various sectors during the first hundred days.

He said the cabinet had dilated upon the issue of tenure safety of senior bureaucrats in detail.