Asian Soccer Futsal to be held next month

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Soccer Futsal Championship is set to be held here at the Pakistan Sports Complex from December 13-16.

Shahid Farooq Malik, Futsal Federation of Pakistan (FFP) Senior Vice President and Chairman Organising Committee, unveiled the salient features of the event at a press briefing here on Thursday.

“Today we feel highly honoured to have arranged this gathering about an over view of the upcoming Asian Soccer Futsal Championship,” he said.

This is for the first time that FFP has taken initiative of hosting the Asian level event. “Ten international teams are participating in the event. These include Nepal, Malaysia, Iran, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, India and Brunei,” Shahid said.

“The main objective of organising the event is to promote peaceful Pakistan,” he said.

He called on the business community and corporate sector to come forward and support this game. “I would request business community to come forward and help us in this noble cause,” he said. The open trials for the selection of team for the championship will begin shortly.