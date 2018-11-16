LLB, LLM exam fee submission schedules announced

The University of Karachi (KU) on Thursday announced schedules for the submission of forms and fees for the annual examinations 2018 of LLB-I, II, (Final), LLM (Previous and Final) and BA LLB (Honors).

According to the controller of examinations, the examination forms and fees will be accepted with late fees till November 23. LLB forms could be submitted along with a fee of Rs11,050, LLM forms along with a fee of Rs11,425, while those of BA LLB Honors along with a fee of Rs11,050.

Students have also been directed to attach the fee payment voucher along with relevant documents and fill out examination forms through their respective colleges.

Students can download the examination form and fee vouchers from the KU website and submit them to any branch of United Bank Limited, Habib Bank Limited, Sindh Bank, MCB Bank Limited and National Bank of Pakistan.

All those candidates who were registered in 2012 or earlier and want to appear in the annual examinations can do so by paying Rs5,000 as extra charges in addition to the normal exam fee.

KU admission director Prof Dr Muhammad Ahmed Qadri announced that the application forms for admissions on reserved seats would be accepted till November 30. Those students who are interested in departments that give test-based admissions have been advised to submit the forms and appear in the admission test.