Pillion riding banned across Sindh for Eid Miladun Nabi security

The Sindh government has imposed a ban on pillion riding, use of loud speaker and the assembly of five or more persons across the province as security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident on Eid Miladun Nabi, which is falling next Wednesday.

The directives were issued by the Home Department through a notification on Thursday. “The ban has been imposed on the use of loud speakers, pillion ridding, carrying or possessing or playing of provocative audio, video cassettes and material containing provocative speeches and inciting sectarian hatred, and the assembly of five or more persons except Chup Tazia Juloos and rallies and gatherings to be held in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi,” the notification stated. “The ban, which has been imposed under Section 144 of CrPC, will remain in effect until 20th Rabiul Awwal 1440 AH [November 29].”

The ban shall not be applicable to journalists, police, personnel of law-enforcement agencies and security agencies as well as security guards of registered private security companies during their duty hours and employees of essential services, it added.