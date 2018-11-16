Fri Nov 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018
Advertisement

Pillion riding banned across Sindh for Eid Miladun Nabi security

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018

Share

The Sindh government has imposed a ban on pillion riding, use of loud speaker and the assembly of five or more persons across the province as security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident on Eid Miladun Nabi, which is falling next Wednesday.

The directives were issued by the Home Department through a notification on Thursday. “The ban has been imposed on the use of loud speakers, pillion ridding, carrying or possessing or playing of provocative audio, video cassettes and material containing provocative speeches and inciting sectarian hatred, and the assembly of five or more persons except Chup Tazia Juloos and rallies and gatherings to be held in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi,” the notification stated. “The ban, which has been imposed under Section 144 of CrPC, will remain in effect until 20th Rabiul Awwal 1440 AH [November 29].”

The ban shall not be applicable to journalists, police, personnel of law-enforcement agencies and security agencies as well as security guards of registered private security companies during their duty hours and employees of essential services, it added.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Karachi