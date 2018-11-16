Upgraded gas supply line inaugurated

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Member National Assembly Arbab Sher Ali Thursday formally inaugurated newly upgraded gas supply line (Segment-4) for the provincial metropolis.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited General Manager Arbab Saqib and Peshawar Development Authority Director General Israrul Haq were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said the officials of SNGPL upgraded the pipeline laid in 1972 and the work was completed at a time when the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project was in progress.

The project, he said, would not only address the issue of low gas pressure but also provide relief to the public.

This Rs150 million project, he said, would benefit areas including Canal Road, Nasir Bagh, all localities of University Town, Jamrud Road, University Campus and Palosai.

Besides the initiation of new projects, he said, work on long-awaited projects was also in full swing.

The SNGPL GM KP said that the diameter of the gas pipe at GT Road was 8 inches while on Jamrud Road it was 6 inches. However, the GT Road gas pipeline was upgraded to 12 inches and for Jamrud Road the same was upgraded to 10 inches diameter. He informed that under a master plan, Peshawar district was divided into five separate segments including City, Warsak, rural, Warsak city and Hayatabad.

The official said that all gas pipelines had been upgraded in Peshawar and extra support of supply from the transmission line to the tail end of the network would be received by January.