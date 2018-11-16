Shabana Azmi, Javaid Akhter meet Sarwar

LAHORE: Renowned Indian film actress Shabana Azmi and poet Javaid Akhter called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammed Sarwar on Thursday.

Saleema Hashmi, daughter of revolutionary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, was also present during the meeting at Governor’s House. Talking to the guests, the Punjab governor said Pakistan attached great importance to the bilateral relations with India. He said he believed in mutual ties with neighbours on the principle of equality. He said that exchange of cultural delegations between Indian and Pakistan would help people learn about each other’s culture and tradition.

Shabana Azmi and Javaid Akhter said that art and culture knew no boundaries like knowledge. Showbiz figures could play a vital role in improving the relationship between India and Pakistan. Shabana Azmi also called for people-to-people contact between India and Pakistan.

MPs: A delegation of Members Provincial Assembly from Sargodha led by Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan, called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, here Thursday. MPA Faisal Farooq Cheema, PTI’s District President in Sargodha Ansar Iqbal Haral, Regional President PTI Sargodha Attaullah Khan Shadikhel and Usama Maila along with others were among the participants.