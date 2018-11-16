Road in front of ISI Headquarters re-opened

Islamabad: One side of the road in front of headquarters of a sensitive organisation on Khyaban-e-Suharwardy opened for traffic after 13 years here on Thursday.

A part of Khyaban-e-Suharwardy in front of ISI Headquarters up to 7th Avenue signal had remained closed for traffic and pedestrians due to security reasons since 2005.

Now the road is re-opened in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court. Initially one side of the road for traffic coming from Aabpara has been opened after carrying out necessary repair work and declaring it suitable for traffic. Later, the other side of the road would also be opened after repair work. Senior officers of CDA and some staff of the sensitive organisation were also present on the occasion. The civic body, however, is yet to remove fences erected from side of its headquarters' building.

The commuters or other citizens have appreciated the step that will help ease the flow of traffic. During closure of the road, the motorists had to use Kashmir Highway to reach Zero Point.