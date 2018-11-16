Thiem keeps his hopes alive with Nishikori win

LONDON: Dominic Thiem kept his ATP Finals alive on Thursday, beating Kei Nishikori in straight sets and pinning his hopes on a comprehensive win for Kevin Anderson over Roger Federer.

Thiem, who came into his final round-robin match at London’s O2 Arena with two defeats — against Anderson and Federer, beat Nishikori 6-1, 6-4 in the afternoon session.The Austrian sixth seed broke his Japanese rival, who shocked Federer in his opening match, twice in the first set and a single break was enough for him to take the second set and seal the match.

Nishikori won just 56 percent of points on his serve throughout the match, in the Lleyton Hewitt group, and hit a total of 41 unforced errors, compared to 21 for Thiem.Second seed Federer is 4-1 ahead in his head-to-head record against South Africa’s Anderson but he lost to him in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in a five-set classic.

Federer can still top the group and avoid a potential semi-final with world number one Novak Djokovic by beating Anderson. The Swiss is looking to reach the semi-finals for the 15th time in 16 appearances at the ATP’s prestigious year-ender.

Top seed Djokovic is already through to the semi-finals after beating Alexander Zverev in the Guga Kuerten group, with Zverev, Marin Cilic and John Isner battling for the other semi-final berth.

The Serb dispatched Zverev 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday. He has enjoyed a remarkable renaissance in the second half of 2018 and lifting the trophy on the banks of the River Thames would be the perfect way to finish his year.