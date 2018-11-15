Follow Iqbal’s vision to regain glory: speakers

LAHORE: Renowned thinkers and experts of Iqbaliat have said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal has given well-thought ideological solutions to various societal and philosophical problems being faced by the Muslim world.

They were addressing Iqbal memorial lecture organised by Punjab University, Department of Philosophy here on Wednesday. Prof Dr Syed Muhammad Akram Shah, Prof Dr Sajid, Department of Philosophy’s Chairperson Dr Shagufta Bukhari, Shahid Mahmood Gul, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, the speakers said besides highlighting issues, Allama Iqbal gave hope to the Muslims of sub-continent and guided them to resolve their problems. They said Iqbal’s thoughts were beacon for the Muslims and we must follow his teachings for regaining the lost glory.