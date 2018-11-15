Substance abuse

Drug addiction is a disease which takes a heavy toll on a person’s physical and mental health. Those who are addicted to drugs cannot resist their urge to use them. In Pakistan around seven million people are addicted to drugs. It is unfortunate that the country doesn’t have a proper system to rehabilitate these people. That drugs are readily available in the country is the main reason for the widespread substance abuse.

Even school- and college-going students are trapped in this unhealthy habit. The government along with the drug regulatory authority should take strict action against those whole are involved in the trade of drugs. Also, addicts should be admitted in rehabilitation centres so that they can have a chance to live a healthier life.

Yumna Asif

Karachi