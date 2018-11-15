Thu Nov 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
Two burnt alive in Sukkur

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018

SUKKUR: Two people were burnt to death after their tractor trolley caught fire at the Dadu-Seeta Road on Wednesday.

A tractor trolley carrying stacked fodder ran into the overhead wires and snapped them. The subsequent sparking of the electric wires caused the fodder to catch fire, critically injuring Mahtab (15) Ghulam Mustafa Rahoujo (45) who later died.

There were others too who luckily survived with minor injuries. The injured and the bodies were taken to a hospital in Dadu and the police were collecting details of the incident.Meanwhile, a motorcyclist identified as Haji Arif Malhan was killed and his brother Naseer and nephew Atta Muhammed injured when they were hit by a truck on the Indus Highway in Mirpur Mathello.

