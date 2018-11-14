Wed Nov 14, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 14, 2018
Several girl students faint after receiving corporal punishment

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 14, 2018

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women has condemned the beating of 20 students of Sahibzada Umar Shaheed Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Peshawar, allegedly by a teacher.

It stated that 20 girls were allegedly beaten up by the vice-principal of the school. “This practice is totally unacceptable and we are looking into this matter,” said a statement by the commission.

As per the reports and school students, the vice-principal beat up students of 9th, 11th and 12th classes.

A student, who requested not to be named, said a majority of the students fell unconscious after the brutal corporal punishment.

