Wed Nov 14, 2018
Lahore

November 14, 2018
Math conference

Lahore

November 14, 2018

LAHORE: An international conference on mathematics and its applications began at the Government College University (GCU), Lahore, on Tuesday to provide a platform to scientists, industrial professionals and academicians to exchange ideas with each and present their latest research in the field of mathematical sciences.

