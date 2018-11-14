Math conference

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An international conference on mathematics and its applications began at the Government College University (GCU), Lahore, on Tuesday to provide a platform to scientists, industrial professionals and academicians to exchange ideas with each and present their latest research in the field of mathematical sciences.
