Wed Nov 14, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018
Sukkur outlaws plastic bags

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018

SUKKUR: Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh has announced complete ban on use, production and sale of plastic bags within 15 days, warning that any violation would be penalised.

The DC Sukkur said plastic bags are extremely unhealthy and harmful for both animals and human life and the Sindh government has decided to outlaw them. He said the Sindh government has fixed a 15-day deadline following which an operation would be started against the violators.

