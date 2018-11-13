ANP seeks compensation for farmers

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has asked the government to compensate the farmers in Buner district.ANP provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak has submitted an adjournment motion in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seeking government support for the farmers.

He said that tomato crop in Chamla in Buner had been damaged. He asked the government to send a team to the area to assess the losses and compensate the farmers. The lawmaker said the team should investigate the causes of the disease and take steps for its prevention to ensure the crop safety in future.