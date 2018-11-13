No one-man show in Punjab: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had a great political stature and being our ally, it was our moral and political responsibility to attend his reservations.

Talking to media, Abdul Aleem Khan said that assumptions in this regard are not correct and there is no misunderstanding at all and smooth working of the Punjab government will continue in the coming days.

“Imran Khan is our Captain and whatever position will be given by him to any player performance would be given accordingly” Aleem Khan said. He said that the difference between present and past government was that now each and every minister has powers to work in his domain and there is no ‘one-man show’ now.