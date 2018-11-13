Tue Nov 13, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018
Election Tribunal reserves verdict on PS-14 Shahdadkot

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018

SUKKUR: Election Tribunal Sukkur reserved a decision on a petition by GDA’s Muzaffar Brohi challenging the victory of PPP’s Mir Nadir Khan Magsi at PS-14 Shahdadkot. The GDA’s candidate had alleged that Magsi has a faked his academic qualifications and won the election by rigging.

The Election Tribunal Judge Justice Shafi Siddiqui reserved the judgment after hearing the final arguments from the lawyers of both the sides. Meanwhile, the Election Tribunal also heard the petition of GDA’s Agha Taimoor Khan Pathan challenging the victory of PPP’s Imtiaz Shaikh from PS-07 Shikarpur. The case was adjourned till Nov 22.

