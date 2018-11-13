Minorities are safe in Pakistan, says Dr Ramesh Vankwani

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s minority MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said on Sunday that Pakistan’s minorities are safe in the country. He said the government intends to put the country on the progressive track under Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision.

Addressing an event held at a hotel in connection with Diwali, Dr Vankwani said the presence of the Hindu community in such a large number at the programme spoke volumes about their trust in the government, other state authorities and the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC).

He said that such festivals carry blessings from God, and when all the people, regardless of their religious beliefs, gather to celebrate it, it doubles the divine rewards for the betterment of mankind.

The lawmaker said Diwali celebrations had started in Tharparkar on November 4. “We celebrated it first with the poor in the district, and distributed ration among them. Then I asked the Senate chairman and the National Assembly speaker to celebrate it at government level on November 7.”

He added: “On that day, at least 300 public representatives converged at my residence to celebrate the event. The next day it was celebrated in Islamabad, Kohat and Nowshera.” Vankwani said the PHC arranges mass marriages for over a hundred couples every year on the eve of Diwali. “We, however, postponed it this time until January 6.”

The legislator said that if the people started acting in accordance with their religious texts, many problems can be eradicated from society. “All religions teach people to welcome the rights of others.”