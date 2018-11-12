Mon Nov 12, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
November 12, 2018
Ex-MNA dies of protracted illness

National

Our Correspondent
November 12, 2018

JHANG: Former MNA Najaf Abbas Khan Sial died after protracted illness here on Sunday. He belonged to the Sial tribe of Ahmedpur Sial.

Born on May 22, 1959, he completed his graduation from the Government Emerson College Multan, called Government College Multan, in 1978. He was elected MNA in 2013 as an independent candidate and joined the PML-N. He had also been elected MPA in 2002 and 2008 on the PML-Q ticket. Sial was suffering from brain haemorrhage and was hospitalised for the last one year.

