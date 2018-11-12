Man shot dead

LAHORE: A man was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Hadyara police jurisdiction on Sunday. The victim is identified as Rana Shoban. Unidentified persons shot him dead dumped his body near a village in Hadyara police area.

Police have removed the body to morgue and registered a murder case. Couple, three children injured: A couple and their three children were injured when their speeding bike skidded off a road in the Baghbanpura area on Sunday. Rescuers removed the injured man, Aslam, his wife and children to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, a man was injured when a van overturned after one of its tyres burst near Faizpur Interchange. The injured man, identified as Asif, has been admitted to a hospital. PHP arrested 30 POs: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 148 criminals, including 30 proclaimed offenders (POs) and seized illegal weapons.

PHP teams also seized 1165 litre liquor, 12,481 gram charas, 39 pistols, one Kalashnikov, five rifles, five guns, 220 cartridges and 511 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons. PSCA: Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarter issued law and order statistics of its Kasur project for October.

The integrated operations by IC3 of PSCA Kasur have somewhat improved overall emergency response time. A reduction of at least 15 minutes in average response time was ensured and observed. Average response time for Muhafiz Force remained from 2 minutes to 3 minutes and for police stations, it was between 10 minutes and 15 minutes.

Kasur’s Operations Monitoring Centre (OMC) secured more than 2,602 observations that warranted interception of more than 623 suspicious persons and screening of 652 vehicles by Mohafiz Force. As many as 105 vehicles were impounded, pending further investigations. On violations of traffic laws and wrong parking in October, 659 tickets were issued and 171 warning notices were issued to violators.

PSCA Kasur’s Emergency Helpline 15 received 36,196 calls. Cases were generated for action on genuine calls which were 1,988. Kasur IC3 provided electronic evidence data pertaining to six heinous crime cases and investigations to facilitate Punjab police and other law enforcement agencies. Furthermore, in coordination with Punjab Police and TMA, PSCA Kasur managed to foil 222 bids of illegal land grabbing and encroachments.

Train facilities: Pakistan Railways has posted additional staff at Raiwind Railway Station to facilitate the participants in Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema. According to a press release, six additional ticket windows have also been opened at the railway station while Akbar Express and Karakorum Express have been routed to Lahore via Raiwind instead of Faisalabad. Meanwhile, all passenger trains have been allowed to observe a 10 minute stop at Raiwind station till Nov 15.